Mon 8th Mar, 2021

Govt restructures Gibraltar Tourist Board after Covid-19 pandemic

Brian Reyes

By Chronicle Staff
8th March 2021

The downturn in tourism caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the Gibraltar Government deciding to restructure the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

In a press statement, No.6 Convent Place said it has been a difficult year for this sector, which means to is now essential to embark on a fresh drive to rebuild this vital part of the economy.

The Government recognised that the pandemic has had a “devasting effect” on visitor numbers to Gibraltar and this will will undoubtedly change the way in which tourism evolves in a changed global market.

“As one of the most important contributors to the local economy, Gibraltar’s tourism industry has been affected in many ways,” the Government said.

Nicky Guerrero, the current Chief Executive is retiring towards the end of 2021 and as first step a new Chief Executive Officer will be recruited.

To maximise established relationships within the industry and to concentrate on Gibraltar‘s largest target market, the new CEO will be based in London.

“The Government is seeking a strong candidate well placed in the tourism, transport and maritime sector with the contacts and initiative.”

“It has engaged the services of a prestigious UK recruitment company for this task and the post will be advertised both in Gibraltar and in the UK.”

“The Chief Executive Officer will be tasked with leading and raising the profile of Gibraltar’s tourism industry.”

“The CEO’s remit will focus in particular on the development of commercial air services and the growth of the cruise ship business.”

“In addition, the CEO will be tasked with the development of port and maritime related business.”

The Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani said due to Covid the tourism industry has faced one of the most trying times in its history.

“We have had to learn many new lessons as to how to promote our wonderful destination. Going forward, this poses new challenges but at the same time creates new opportunities for Gibraltar as a destination,” he said.

“As the current Chief Executive of the Gibraltar Tourist Board has decided to retire towards the end of this year, I am taking this opportunity to restructure how we manage the GTB at a senior level.”

“The Cabinet has decided that the individual that takes over the post should be based in London, with access to our largest source market and to the global capital that London is.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Nicky Guerrero the current Chief Executive of the Gibraltar Tourist Board for all the guidance he has given me in the time that he has worked alongside me.”

“His years of experience and dedication to the local hospitality and tourism industry have been an asset to Gibraltar.”

Govt restructures Gibraltar Tourist Board after Covid-19 pandemic

