Tue 24th May, 2022

Govt says Eastside marina will not damage Calatan Bay, as residents protest

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
24th May 2022

Residents of Catalan Bay protested proposed plans for a marina in the Eastside over the weekend, but in response Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said the development would not damage the beach. Mr Picardo said the Government will listen to the voice of Catalan Bay residents and their representations would be taken into account by the...

