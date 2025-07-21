Govt says ‘no delay’ in laying GHA accounts in Parliament, after GSD raises questions 

The Gibraltar Government said on Friday that it tabled the GHA’s audited accounts for 2014 and 2015 in Parliament at the earliest opportunity, adding “there was no delay”.

The issue arose after the Government said the Principal Auditor, Phil Sharman, had corrected a statement in his predecessor’s report for 2018/19 claiming the accounts had yet to be tabled when the report was signed off on May 31.

They had already been laid in Parliament by that time and a correction was added to the report as a footnote.

But the Opposition said the Government had failed to address the reasons behind the accounts being 10 years delayed, and why the Minister for Health took over six months after they had been certified to lay those reports in Parliament.

“The Government have wasted no time in pointing out an inaccuracy in the latest Principal Auditor’s report as to when the GHA’s audited accounts for 2014 and 2015 were tabled in Parliament by the Minister,” said Joelle Ladislaus, the Shadow Minister for Health.

“It’s unfortunate that the same speed doesn’t apply to providing the public with that information.”

“The reality is that the reports of the Principal Auditor on the GHA’s accounts for 2014 and 2015 were certified by the former Principal Auditor on 14 November 2024.”

“He then wrote to the GHA’s Director General on 3 May 2025 as a reminder to inform the Minister for Health to ‘have the 2 sets of GHA accounts tabled in Parliament at the earliest opportunity’.”

“They were finally tabled on 21 May 2025, 6 months after they had been certified, 10 years after they were due and, coincidentally, just 10 days before the Principal Auditor certified his report.”

“The Minister for Health’s pressing need to correct the record is clearly more important to the Government than the reasons why Principal Auditor’s reports are delayed for years, time and time again.”

“It’s time for less footnotes and more accountability.”

But the Government responded that Health Minister Gemma Arias Vasquez tabled the accounts in question on the first day of the first parliamentary session after receiving them on May 3.

May 21 was “the earliest legitimate opportunity” they could have been tabled, adding there was “nothing untoward or unusual” about this timeline.

The Government said it was grateful to the new Principal Auditor for formally correcting the error in the report.

“Since Minister Arias-Vasquez has taken office, she has made sure that all of the accounts for the GHA are fully up to date,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“The accounts of the GHA up to Financial Year 2023/24 are all with the Principal Auditor for them to be audited.”

“As for why the former Principal Auditor took until November 2024 to certify the GHA’s 2014 and 2015 accounts, that is not a matter for the Government.”

“The independence of the Auditor’s office must be respected, along with the responsibility that comes with it.”

The Government said Mrs Arias Vasquez acted “promptly and properly” as soon as the audited accounts were received by the ministry and had never delayed the tabling of any document in Parliament.

“Since taking office, I have taken responsibility to ensure that all of the accounts of the GHA are fully up to date,” Mrs Arias Vasquez said.

“I have also ensured that as soon as my office received the audited accounts on 3rd May 2025, they were tabled in Parliament at the first session thereafter.”

“There was no delay.”