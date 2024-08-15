Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Aug, 2024

Local News

Govt seeks interest for Waste Management Facility with ambitious recycling targets

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
15th August 2024

The Gibraltar Government has sought expressions of interest for a Waste Management Facility with “ambitious” targets that will see Rock develop a means to recycle its waste. The Waste Management Facility will be located at the site known as ‘the incinerator’ site in Dobinson’s Way just off Europa Advance Road. Gibraltar currently exports all of...

