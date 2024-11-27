Govt set to launch online sale of customised vehicle registration plates

The Government is set to launch the online sale of personalised motor vehicle registration plates from Friday, offering customisable alphanumeric options starting with "G," with prices between £1,250 and £10,000, with premium and auction options available.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department (DVLD) and the Customer Care Hub will oversee the sale and issuance of these unique personalised registration plates. The sale will be exclusively available online from www.personalisedplates.gov.gi

Personalised plates can feature a combination of numbers and letters (alphanumeric), beginning with the letter "G" and followed by one to five additional characters.

To ensure that all plates maintain a high standard, the DVLD will take steps to prevent offensive content.

Plates may be revoked if deemed inappropriate, and a full refund will be issued.

The letters "I," "O," “Q", "S," and "Z" are excluded to avoid potential confusion with numerical characters.

Individuals will have the option to create their own personalised plates online. Additionally, a selection of premium plates will be available for purchase and via auction.

Personalised plates will be available at the following price tiers: G + 1 character Premium £10,000 £5,000 Auction G + 1 letter and 1 digit in any order Reserve Price / Highest bidder £3,000 G + 1 letter and 2 digits in any order £1,500 G + 2 letters and 1 digit in any order £1,500 G + 2 letters and 2 digits in any order £1,250 G + 3 letters and 2 digits in any order £1,250 G + 2 letters and 3 digits in any order £1,250.

Upon purchasing a personalised plate, owners will receive a certificate of ownership.

The certificate of ownership will be collected from the Customer Care Hub, 323 Main Street and must be taken to the DVLD when registering the personalised plate to a vehicle as proof of ownership.

If a Premium, Auction or G + 1-character personalised plate is resold by the owner, the seller is required to pay the licensing authority 10% of any profit from the sale to transfer the ownership.

"This is an exciting initiative that will generate revenue for the Government and engage interest from all Gibraltar vehicle owners. A personalised plate allows individuals to display their name, initials, birthdate, hobbies, car model, profession, etc,” said the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.

“This initiative provides an opportunity to replicate successful programs from other countries worldwide, including the UK, Belgium and Canada.”