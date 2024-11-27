Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt set to launch online sale of customised vehicle registration plates

Example of number plate using the year the Chronicle was first published.

By Chronicle Staff
27th November 2024

The Government is set to launch the online sale of personalised motor vehicle registration plates from Friday, offering customisable alphanumeric options starting with "G," with prices between £1,250 and £10,000, with premium and auction options available.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department (DVLD) and the Customer Care Hub will oversee the sale and issuance of these unique personalised registration plates. The sale will be exclusively available online from www.personalisedplates.gov.gi

Personalised plates can feature a combination of numbers and letters (alphanumeric), beginning with the letter "G" and followed by one to five additional characters.

To ensure that all plates maintain a high standard, the DVLD will take steps to prevent offensive content.

Plates may be revoked if deemed inappropriate, and a full refund will be issued.

The letters "I," "O," “Q", "S," and "Z" are excluded to avoid potential confusion with numerical characters.

Individuals will have the option to create their own personalised plates online. Additionally, a selection of premium plates will be available for purchase and via auction.

Personalised plates will be available at the following price tiers: G + 1 character Premium £10,000 £5,000 Auction G + 1 letter and 1 digit in any order Reserve Price / Highest bidder £3,000 G + 1 letter and 2 digits in any order £1,500 G + 2 letters and 1 digit in any order £1,500 G + 2 letters and 2 digits in any order £1,250 G + 3 letters and 2 digits in any order £1,250 G + 2 letters and 3 digits in any order £1,250.

Upon purchasing a personalised plate, owners will receive a certificate of ownership.

The certificate of ownership will be collected from the Customer Care Hub, 323 Main Street and must be taken to the DVLD when registering the personalised plate to a vehicle as proof of ownership.

If a Premium, Auction or G + 1-character personalised plate is resold by the owner, the seller is required to pay the licensing authority 10% of any profit from the sale to transfer the ownership.

"This is an exciting initiative that will generate revenue for the Government and engage interest from all Gibraltar vehicle owners. A personalised plate allows individuals to display their name, initials, birthdate, hobbies, car model, profession, etc,” said the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.

“This initiative provides an opportunity to replicate successful programs from other countries worldwide, including the UK, Belgium and Canada.”

Most Read

Brexit

Interim border measures ‘comply with the law’, Spain’s Interior Ministry says

Tue 26th Nov, 2024

Brexit

Spanish police officer questions border transitional arrangements in court

Tue 26th Nov, 2024

Local News

Govt set to launch online sale of customised vehicle registration plates

Wed 27th Nov, 2024

Local News

Man rescued in joint operation after falling off ferry

Sat 23rd Nov, 2024

Local News

Christmas Saturdays in Town set for next month

Tue 26th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Youth Symposium promotes inclusion and empathy through panel discussion

27th November 2024

Local News
Equality Ministry’s Disability Office strengthens UK ties during London visit

27th November 2024

Local News
RGP launch Card Not Present Fraud awareness campaign

27th November 2024

Local News
Queen’s residents stay put as Govt agrees to temporary extension

27th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024