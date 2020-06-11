Govt sets weekly cap on individual tuna catches

The Gibraltar Government has set a cap on how many Bluefin tuna can be caught by individual anglers in any given week.

Regulations published on Thursday state that only two Bluefin tuna may be landed per week by any permit holder and per vessel.

The cap was published as the Gibraltar Government announced the start of the 2020 Bluefin tuna season from June 16 through to October 14, or until the 16.74 tonne quota is filled.

The migratory Atlantic Bluefin Tuna is classified as ‘endangered’ globally by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which is considered the most authoritative guide to species’ conservation status.

In European waters, the IUCN classifies the species as ‘near threatened’.

GONHS has long called for a lower quota and a cap on the number of fish caught by individual anglers.

“GONHS welcomes the amendments by the Government of Gibraltar to the 'Tuna Preservation Regulations 2014' which limits the total number of Atlantic Bluefin Tuna (Thunnus thynnus) which can be caught by any boat or any angler in a particular week,” said a spokesman for GONHS.

“This action should help limit landings and conserve the species going forward.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been corrected to reflect the fact that the IUCN, while classing Bluefin tuna as endangered at a global level, regards the species as 'near threatened' in European waters.