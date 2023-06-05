Govt strategy on environment is illusory, TG says
Together Gibraltar said the Gibraltar Government’s environmental strategy amounted to “superficial measures” to maintain “the illusion of environmental stewardship” in a community facing multiple environmental challenges. From the lack of a sewage treatment plant to the environmental impact of relentless construction projects, there were multiple areas where Gibraltar should be doing more, the party said....
