Govt suspends Bluefin tuna season

The Department of Environment suspended the Bluefun tuna season on Tuesday morning after the 22 tonne quota was caught.

The first part of the season, which was set to remain open until July 25, was suspended at 11am on Tuesday and the tuna weighing station was closed at 1pm.

This year’s tuna season had been open for just over two weeks since June 16 and the total allowable catch remained the same as last year.

The second part of the quota is set at three tonnes and the open season will recommence on August 6 to October 14, 2024.

“Anglers are reminded that the capture and landing of any Bluefin tuna is not allowed during the closed season,” the Government said.

“The Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit, along with other authorities, will be monitoring activity at sea and marinas during this time.”

Anglers were capped at catching one fish per day per licence holder and vessel this year.

The minimum size of Bluefin tuna that can be caught is 30kgs and 130cm fork length.

The Government has previously told the Chronicle that regulation regarding the commercial sale of the prized fish “is still being reviewed by the Department of the Environment together with partner authorities”.