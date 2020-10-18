Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2020

The Gibraltar Government is poised to tighten public health restrictions to stem a “concerning” rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar.

The decision was announced Sunday afternoon on Twitter by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who said he had convened a meeting of the Covid Platinum command for Monday ahead of unveiling details of the new restrictions on Tuesday.

The development comes as the number of active cases in Gibraltar rose to 112 on Sunday, including 110 residents and two visitors.

That represented an overnight increase of 13 new cases of the virus.

But taking into account non-resident cases detected in Gibraltar, the number of positive active cases detected on the Rock as of Sunday stood at 116.

The are currently three cases in the Covid-19 ward in St Bernard’s Hospital and one in the critical care unit.

A further 730 people are in self-isolation.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Picardo said the government would take additional measures to try and stem the spread of the virus.

“The increase in numbers of #COVID19 infections is concerning,” he wrote.

“I have convened #CovidPlatinum tomorrow. On Tuesday I will announce new restrictions designed to arrest the growth of numbers of infections. Remember: #SocialDistance, #WashHands & #WearMasksAsAdvised."

Most Read

Local News

Two arrested after Chatham Counterguard incident

Sat 17th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘I am not giving up’ on deal for Gibraltar, CM says

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

Local News

UK reaffirms sovereignty pledge to Gibraltar in UN speech

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Two arrested after Chatham Counterguard incident

17th October 2020

Local News
‘People are not listening’ to Covid-19 rules, Commissioner says

16th October 2020

Local News
Priscilla Sacramento to discuss novel in cross-Strait cultural exchange

16th October 2020

Local News
‘I am not giving up’ on deal for Gibraltar, CM says

16th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020