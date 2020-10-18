Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Government is poised to tighten public health restrictions to stem a “concerning” rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar.

The decision was announced Sunday afternoon on Twitter by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who said he had convened a meeting of the Covid Platinum command for Monday ahead of unveiling details of the new restrictions on Tuesday.

The development comes as the number of active cases in Gibraltar rose to 112 on Sunday, including 110 residents and two visitors.

That represented an overnight increase of 13 new cases of the virus.

But taking into account non-resident cases detected in Gibraltar, the number of positive active cases detected on the Rock as of Sunday stood at 116.

The are currently three cases in the Covid-19 ward in St Bernard’s Hospital and one in the critical care unit.

A further 730 people are in self-isolation.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Picardo said the government would take additional measures to try and stem the spread of the virus.

“The increase in numbers of #COVID19 infections is concerning,” he wrote.

“I have convened #CovidPlatinum tomorrow. On Tuesday I will announce new restrictions designed to arrest the growth of numbers of infections. Remember: #SocialDistance, #WashHands & #WearMasksAsAdvised."