Govt to enforce delivery driver fines, announces Cathedral Square traffic flow change 

Drivers who fail to comply with new delivery regulations will face £300 on-the-spot fines as from today, the Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, announced as part of a series of transport measures that also includes a change to the flow of traffic at Cathedral Square.

The enforcement, which comes into effect today, requires delivery drivers to display identification including a logo on their box and uniform, a driver card and a unique driver number.

Transport Ministry Private Secretary Stewart Harrison said compliance had already been high but enforcement was now necessary.

“As from [today] we will be able to start the enforcement, and we do intend to fine them on the spot,” Mr Harrison said.

“Therefore, [today] we will be issuing £300 fines to drivers who are seen by enforcement officers and not actually having these four things.”

He added that drivers had been given sufficient time to comply with over 150 cards issued and that the regulations would now be actively enforced.

Dr Cortes welcomed the cooperation of companies that had already met the requirements.

“A lot of them are complying, and those who may not be, obviously, now that we've given them the opportunity to do so… and now they will be liable to [pay] fines,” Dr Cortes said.

The announcement formed part of a wider series of measures, including changes to traffic circulation at Cathedral Square aimed at reducing congestion and improving traffic flow.

Drivers travelling south along Line Wall Road will be able to turn around near the Anglican Cathedral, removing the need to loop through other roads before returning to Main Street.

It is envisaged that the change will reduce congestion and improve efficiency.

The revised layout will result in the loss of 36 motorcycle parking spaces, though 33 alternative spaces have been identified, leading to an overall loss of just three spaces.

“All in all, it's a loss of three parking spaces, and I think the benefits outweigh the loss of those three spaces,” Mr Harrison said.

Dr Cortes said the reduction was justified by the overall improvement in traffic flow.

“We feel that three motorcycle spaces is a small price to pay for the benefits for the motorists, including motorcycle users, of being able to change direction there,” Dr Cortes said.

NORTH MOLE ROAD

The issue of heavy goods vehicles along North Mole Road has also been addressed, Dr Cortes and Mr Harrison detailed.

“The residents of the North Mole Road area have suffered a lot,” Mr Harrison said.

“People want to live in their homes but are still actually having fumes in their balconies and windows.”

Mr Harrison outlined plans including designated overnight parking for trucks, loading and unloading zones, and the introduction of a no-idling zone, with enforcement through fixed penalty notices.

“We're going to legislate so the issue that the people have been facing in the area will never happen again,” he said.

Dr Cortes said the plan had been developed in consultation with businesses and residents and would be reviewed if necessary.

“We're on track for next week. There might be teething problems. We are hoping it will work,” Dr Cortes said.

“If we find it doesn't work like we feel it's going to, we are happy to review it.”

They added that this road is the first street tourists see when leaving the cruise terminal and the issue cannot continue.

Dr Cortes also pointed to the issue of MOT testing after a camera was set up in Queensway to spot cars without MOT.

This led to a high demand for MOT tests. Dr Cortes said that legislation is being drafted to provide that if a motorist books an appointment before their MOT is expired there will be de facto an extension until the date of their test.

New electric charging points have been installed at Devils Tower Road Car Park, Midtown Car Park, the Bus Depot, Ragged Staff, and are almost complete at Europa Point.

The new London style taxis start operating across Gibraltar on Wednesday and signage has been introduced across Waterport Wharf and North Mole Road.

The cycle lane at Chatham Views is currently being constructed which is an extension to current cycling infrastructure.

The Ministry for Transport has held a campaign for people to provide feedback on the bus service.

Mr Harrison said there has been positive feedback about the service and some complaints, which the Ministry is assessing.

Dr Cortes said the service has come a long way and six new buses are set to be introduced for the upper town routes.

This, he said, will release some of the older buses that still could be used to service new routes or increase frequency.

He added that Government is beginning the tender process to replace the large bus fleet and the Ministry is assessing the possibility of a new route up Naval Hospital Hill and has some ideas for summer bus routes.