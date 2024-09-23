Govt to take tougher stance on assaults on emergency workers
New legislation to criminalise violent assaults on emergency workers will be brought before Parliament, the Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, has said. Addressing his Justice ministerial portfolio in an interview with the Chronicle, Mr Feetham also offered his views on persistent offending and youth offending, and on resourcing and morale within the Royal Gibraltar Police....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here