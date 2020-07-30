Govt urges ‘decisive preventive action’ as Gib reports another Covid-19 case
The Gibraltar Government said now was the time for “decisive preventive action” as health officials reported another Covid-19 case in Gibraltar yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to seven. The Government reminded the public to adhere to Public Health advice as the number of active cases has slowly increased over the past two weeks....
