Fri 4th Dec, 2020

Govt welcomes new cryptocurrency exchange

By Chronicle Staff
4th December 2020

The Gibraltar Government has welcomed the news that CEX.IO Limited, a leading international cryptocurrency exchange, has established a new service offering the CEX.IO Loan Service in Gibraltar.

Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services, said the Government will continue to support the blockchain industry.

“I am pleased to note that CEX.IO Limited have increased the range of services available to the cryptocurrency community with this new venture,” Mr Isola said.

“Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar will continue to support the development of Gibraltar’s growing technology community whenever it can in fulfilment of our commitment to the continuous development and diversification of the blockchain industry.”

Anton Chashchin, Commercial Director for the CEX.IO LOAN service, added that their new service makes cryptocurrency-backed loans accessible for participants of the digital asset market.

CEX.IO Limited are advised by Anthony Provasoli, a partner at Gibraltar-based Hassans International Law Firm Limited.

