Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt ‘will not rest’ until Gib removed from EU high-risk list

By Brian Reyes
3rd March 2025

The Gibraltar Government “will not rest” until Gibraltar is removed from the EU’s list of high-risk jurisdictions, said Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, as he shared snippets from a letter in which a senior European Commission official acknowledged Gibraltar’s progress in countering money laundering and illicit finance. Mr Feetham was hopeful...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

No deal means Brexit ‘hammer will fall’ at border, CM says

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Local News

Bossino ‘shocked and alarmed’ by metal structure screwed to Moorish Castle’s outer wall

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Features

A man’s life saved after cardiac arrest at work

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Local News

Childline refers 12 children in a month to domestic abuse service

Mon 3rd Mar, 2025

Local News

Draft law signals tougher stance on assaults on police and emergency workers

Mon 3rd Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Fine Arts Gallery opens still life and life drawing exhibition

3rd March 2025

Features
Susan Cabezutto releases second book The Jekyll and Hyde in Him

3rd March 2025

Opinion & Analysis
#ChasingNelson The internet needs reform

3rd March 2025

Local News
Draft law signals tougher stance on assaults on police and emergency workers

3rd March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025