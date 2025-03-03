Govt ‘will not rest’ until Gib removed from EU high-risk list
The Gibraltar Government “will not rest” until Gibraltar is removed from the EU’s list of high-risk jurisdictions, said Nigel Feetham, the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, as he shared snippets from a letter in which a senior European Commission official acknowledged Gibraltar’s progress in countering money laundering and illicit finance. Mr Feetham was hopeful...
