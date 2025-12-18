Govt’s ‘Smart City’ programme rolls out eGov Membership Pass and service kiosks

The Government of Gibraltar has announced the rollout of two new “Smart City” initiatives, aimed at improving how the public accesses Government services in person and online.

The services, led by the IT&LD and Digital Services, were available as from Thursday, with further initiatives planned for phased delivery.

The first initiative is the eGov Membership Pass, a free digital service available via an app on iOS and Android, providing an NFC-enabled contactless alternative to the existing physical Gibraltar ID card when interacting with Government services.

The eGov Pass is not a digital ID and does not store sensitive data on a user’s device, instead acting as a secure digital access key to information held on Government systems.

The service is integrated with the eGov portal and available for registered users to download at no cost.

The Government said the eGov Pass was designed to work with Apple Wallet and Android Wallet technologies.

It added that the contactless chip in the existing Gibraltar ID card remains supported for all services where the eGov Pass can also be used, and that procedures requiring physical identification by law will continue.

To add the eGov Pass, users must download the Gov.gi eServices app and, once signed in, navigate to the Account section and select Add to Wallet.

“Gibraltar is among the global pioneers in delivering a unified, mobile-first digital access solution for government services,” said Chief Officer for eServices and Innovation, Jonathan Gonzalez.

“IT&LD and Digital Services have worked closely with NearForm and DotOrigin to ensure compatibility with the latest wallet and NFC technologies.”

CUSTOMER SERVICE KIOSKS

In the second initiative, the Government said kiosks would be rolled out in phases across Government services to increase efficiency and reduce waiting times, with the launch beginning at the Primary Care Centre and the Customer Care Hub at 323 Main Street.

At the Primary Care Centre, kiosks will support appointment check-ins, allowing users to tap their ID card or eGov Membership Pass and follow on-screen prompts to confirm arrival.

Patients attending the Primary Care Centre with more than one appointment on the same day are advised to proceed directly to the check-in desk rather than using the kiosk.

At the Customer Care Hub, kiosks will allow members of the public to check their Housing List number, displaying their current position on the waiting list using information drawn from the central Housing database.

A kiosk at the same location will also allow users to check voter registration details ahead of elections or referendums.

The Government said access to the Midtown Car Park, previously available with the physical ID card, would soon be supported through the eGov Pass.

It added that future phases would include kiosks at the Parcel Post Office to facilitate the collection of items.

Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez said: “This is a practical, real-world example of digital government in action, reducing queues, increasing efficiency and giving people quicker, secure access to services.”

“It’s important to remember that the kiosks will not replace counter services but will make it easier and quicker to visit a counter and get things done.”

“Similarly, the eGov Membership Pass will not replace physical ID cards, but will provide a convenient, safe alternative so that the public can use both interchangeably as they wish.”

“I’d like to thank everyone at the IT&LD and Digital Services for their relentless hard work on these exciting developments that promise to bring Gibraltar leaps and bounds into the digital age.”

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said the PCC was one of the busiest public services in Gibraltar and anything that could be done to reduce queues, improve patient flow and make appointments run more smoothly “directly improves the

experience for both patients and staff”.

“The introduction of these appointment check-in kiosks, alongside the new eGov Membership Pass, responds directly to feedback we received through the PCC patient survey, where reducing waiting times and improving the arrival experience were clear priorities,” she said.

“These changes improve the whole patients journey for many, while keeping the human support at the PCC firmly in place.”

“This is about using digital tools sensibly to support frontline services, not replace it.”

“We will continue to modernise primary care in a way that is patient-focused, making it easier for people to attend appointments and ensuring our clinicians can spend more time doing what matters most, caring for patients.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, added: “I’m delighted that IT&LD and Digital Services have been able to bring to life our vision for a comprehensive, robust digital Government. In the information age, it is vital that members of the public can do their business with Government in a way that is secure, convenient and hassle free.”

“That’s why our programme for Government included the development of Gibraltar as a

Smart City as a manifesto commitment.”

“Through these initiatives, Gibraltar is a global leader in terms of how our people are able to engage with Government services.”