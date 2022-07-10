Gozo joins Island Games
The Maltese island of Gozo became the latest member of the International Island Games Association. Their membership application was approved in an annual general meeting held by the IIGA in Guernsey ahead of next years Island `games. With one year for next year’s games the association now counts with 24 members. The last games were...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here