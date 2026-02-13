GPA announces its full squad for Nations Cup 2026 to be hosted in Gibraltar

The merchandise is ready, the planning is well underway, ideas are flowing, and expectations are high. But who will be representing Gibraltar in the Blackball Nations Cup 2026?

Yes, Gibraltar will be hosting the event, bringing hundreds of the world’s top blackball players to the Rock. Seen as one of the major events of the year, Gibraltar hopes to host the competition for the next few years — and beyond — if it successfully demonstrates what it is capable of delivering.

Already, the small but enthusiastic team preparing to host the event has introduced a number of ideas that should provide both participants and fans with a fresh experience.

However, success in hosting the event will also bring high expectations for Gibraltar’s players.

For the first time, Gibraltar has the luxury of fielding full squads across all categories. With the costs of travelling removed and with record-breaking entries, the “growth and passion” the association had hoped for is clearly materialising.

Just this past week, a little over two months before hosting the event, Gibraltar named its seventeen squads. From Masters through to Seniors, LDs, Ladies and U15s, the large number of players representing Gibraltar will provide ample opportunity for fans to cheer on the red and white.

The Nations Cup 2026 will take place between April 9–19, 2026, with the Europa Sport Complex serving as the venue for this major international event.

Hosted by the Gibraltar Pool Association, the European Blackball Association event will feature two stages of play. The Juniors, LDs and Physical Disability categories will compete first, between April 9–12. This will be followed by the Under-23s, Men’s, Ladies, Seniors, Masters and Grand Masters categories, competing between April 13–19.

Already described as a “cashless” and “refill cup” event, and with the GPA President himself heavily involved in the entertainment and staging sector, spectators can expect not only exciting blackball action but also the type of presentation and ambience Gibraltar is increasingly delivering. The Netball World Youth Cup has already raised the bar in Gibraltar in terms of what can be achieved and delivered, as the territory sets its sights on the potential development of a sports tourism sector.

