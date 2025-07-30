GPA holds it’s first Open since 2019

Coinciding with the end of the Island Games in Orkney the Gibraltar Pistol Association held the Gibraltar Pistol Open 2025. The last Open International competition had been the Gibraltar Island Games 2019, and everyone was looking forward to this event with great eagerness. A total of 30 athletes took part in a wide variety of pistol shooting disciplines over three days with teams from the United Kingdom, Spain and Gibraltar.

The Gibraltar Pistol Open 2025 shot off on Friday afternoon with Service B and ISSF 50m Free Pistol. John Holmes (Gibraltar) won Gold in the Service B with Ben Videgrain (Jersey) winning Silver and Tim Cumming (Gibraltar) winning Bronze. ISSF 50m Free Pistol Gold was won by Matt Read (Isle of Wight), with Silver and Bronze won by Jonathan Patron (Gibraltar) and Louis Baglietto (Gibraltar) respectively.

Saturday promised an intense day of shooting with athletes participating in ISSF 10m Air and IPSC Standard División in the morning and ISSF 25m Pistol, Police Pistol 1 and WA480 in the afternoon. A wide range of medals up for grabs and evenly shared by international and local shooters. Gibraltar 10m Air Open Overall was won by Jonathan Patron (Gibraltar) with Silver going to Andy Mcgee (SERPS UK) and Bronze to Matt Read (Isle of Wight). 10m Air Men’s Final was won by Matt Read (Isle of Wight) followed with Silver by Jose Luis Bernaldo Canameras (Club de Tiro Puerto de Santa Maria Spain) and Bronze going to Andy McGee (SERPS UK). 10m Air Ladies was won by Leanne Lacey (SERPS UK), Silver went to Imogen Reed (Isle of Wight) and a well-deserved Bronze to our very own Heloise Mañasco (Gibraltar). It must be noted that this is Heloise’s second year in pistol shooting, after a highly successful rifle shooting career. Much more to come from this shooter for certain! The 10m Junior was won by Zac Webber (SERPS UK), Silver went to Jack Skillicorn (Gibraltar) and Bronze to Josie Yome (Gibraltar). The 10m Air Team was won by local team Jonathan Patron and Louis Baglietto (Gibraltar), with Silver going to Matt Read teamed with his wife Imogen (Isle of Wight) and Bronze going to Andy Mcgee (SERPS UK) and Eric De Suamarez (Guernsey). Finally, the 10m Air Veterans went to Andy Mcgee Gold (SERPS UK), Louis Baglietto Silver (Gibraltar) and Jose Luis Bernaldo Canameras Bronze (Club de Tiro Puerto de Santa Maria Spain). Whilst battle was undergoing in the ISSF range, another battle was being fought at the IPSC Range with 8 stages of shooting, with Gold going to Ben Videgrain (Jersey), Silver to Kieth Videgrain (Jersey) and Bronze to GPA President Mario Appap (Gibraltar).

After a short lunch the afternoon begun with Police Pistol 1 and WS1500 48 Shot in the full bore range whilst over in the small bore range, medals for ISSF 25m Pistol were competed for. The winners of the Police Pistol 1 went to Ben Videgrain Gold (Jersey), Jai Nolan Silver (Isle of Wight) and Kieth Videgrain Bronze (Isle of Wight). The WA 1500 was won by John Holmes (Gibraltar), Ben Videgrain Silver (Isle of Wight) and Joseph Yome Bronze (Gibraltar). ISSF 25m Pistol Ladie was won by Imogen Reed (Isle of Wight), Silver went to Bettina Manner (Gibraltar) and Bronze went to Leanne Lacey (SERPS UK). ISSF 25m Pistol Mens Gold went to Zac Webber (SERPS UK), Silver went to Jose Luis Bernardo Canameras (Club de Tiro Puerto de Santa Maria Spain) and Bronze to Matt Reed (Isle of Man).

Sunday and final day of competitions saw the ISSF 25m Standard Discipline. The Ladies category was won by Imogen Reed (Isle of Man), Silver went to Bettina Manner (Gibraltar) and Bronze to Leanne Lacey (SERPS UK). The men’s category was won by Jose Crespo Crespo (Club de Tiro Puerto de Santa Maria Spain), Zac Webber Silver (SERPS UK) and Matt Reed Bronze (Isle of Wight).

The Gibraltar Pistol Open 2025 was closed with lunch and medal ceremony in the afternoon.

The GPA would like to congratulate all the winners and thank all competitors, especially athletes from the UK and Spain, everyone that helped on the day, and a special thank you to Steve Pengelly, Robert Warne and Paul Richardson for their expertise.