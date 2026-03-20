GPA season heats up as association prepares for Nations Cup and Correa goes pro

As the Gibraltar Pool association arrives at its final countdown before April’s Nation Cup which will be hosted on the Rock, so did their First division league title come to a conclusion.

After Round 16 of this year’s league season, FEC STARS were officially crowned with their 18th First Division League Title. Still four matches to play they are also looking to complete an unbeaten run to cap their season.

The runners-up spot is still to be decided with Wrecking Balls, Charlie’s Bar and St Theresa Pirates still in contention.

The second division sees Marina Sharks leading with a game in hand and five points clear. Just four points will secure the title for them.

At their heels Cuephoria will be looking to see if their rival slip up with Rack Pack pushing in third place.

The sport which is looking to host the Nations Cup, hoping to successfully push to establish Gibraltar as a future hub for the sport was also buoyed these past months by the achievements of Nicky Correa.

The Gibraltar female player joined the Ultimate Pool Professional Tour—becoming the first-ever Gibraltarian to compete at the professional level in this elite circuit.

In an announcement via social media she was to say “This season, I’ll be representing the Rock on the global stage, with my matches broadcast live on TNT Sports and across international social media to millions of fans.”

The player looking for sponsors in what is a

“unique opportunity” with exposure on the international stage.

Her exploits putting Gibraltar further on the map at a time when the association not only has gained a high standing within the European Blackball Association where its president is Gibraltarian Sean Rumbado, but also due to hold the Blackball Nations Cup. Already organisers have tested new streaming systems in recent weeks upping their game in how the event will be streamed.