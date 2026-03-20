Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Mar, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GPA season heats up as association prepares for Nations Cup and Correa goes pro

By Stephen Ignacio
20th March 2026

As the Gibraltar Pool association arrives at its final countdown before April’s Nation Cup which will be hosted on the Rock, so did their First division league title come to a conclusion.
After Round 16 of this year’s league season, FEC STARS were officially crowned with their 18th First Division League Title. Still four matches to play they are also looking to complete an unbeaten run to cap their season.
The runners-up spot is still to be decided with Wrecking Balls, Charlie’s Bar and St Theresa Pirates still in contention.
The second division sees Marina Sharks leading with a game in hand and five points clear. Just four points will secure the title for them.
At their heels Cuephoria will be looking to see if their rival slip up with Rack Pack pushing in third place.
The sport which is looking to host the Nations Cup, hoping to successfully push to establish Gibraltar as a future hub for the sport was also buoyed these past months by the achievements of Nicky Correa.
The Gibraltar female player joined the Ultimate Pool Professional Tour—becoming the first-ever Gibraltarian to compete at the professional level in this elite circuit.
In an announcement via social media she was to say “This season, I’ll be representing the Rock on the global stage, with my matches broadcast live on TNT Sports and across international social media to millions of fans.”
The player looking for sponsors in what is a
“unique opportunity” with exposure on the international stage.
Her exploits putting Gibraltar further on the map at a time when the association not only has gained a high standing within the European Blackball Association where its president is Gibraltarian Sean Rumbado, but also due to hold the Blackball Nations Cup. Already organisers have tested new streaming systems in recent weeks upping their game in how the event will be streamed.

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty translated, but question mark hangs over April 10 start date 

Mon 16th Mar, 2026

Brexit

Doughty says all sides working ‘at pace’ to meet April 10 treaty deadline, but full ratification could be early 2027

Thu 19th Mar, 2026

Brexit

Cross-border art project records frontier fence before it comes down 

Wed 18th Mar, 2026

Local News

Plans submitted to transform pig farm into butterfly park

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

Local News

Parliament passes new gambling law amid rapid change in global sector 

Wed 18th Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th March 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Pau Funes races in world championships

20th March 2026

Sports
St Joseph v Lincoln Red Imps to be officiate by Andorrans team

20th March 2026

Sports
Gibraltar must prove its potential if it is to be taken seriously as League C contender

19th March 2026

Sports
Youth Winter track league came to an end

19th March 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026