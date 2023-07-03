GPTA continues to fill the courts with tournaments

The Bayside Sports Complex PAdel Tennis courts continue to get full use since the arrival of the Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association. The launch of the association has seen more players taking up the sport with regular tournaments being held.

These past weeks has seen the GPTA holding another of its popular tournaments with three divisions being played out among the men, plus a women’s and veterans categories.

The increased number of competitive matches has seen a full schedule of use of the padel tennis courts with all the courts in use during the evenings.

Notably, competitions have also seen players using the courts for practise with the facilities among one of the few which has seen constant use even during the morning hours when other sports facilities remain empty.

The sport is among one of the fastest growing in Gibraltar attracting both young and old. For some of the more veterans in the game, padel tennis has become an opportunity to continue playing competitively in sport transitioning from other sports such as football and basketball.

The increased competitiv.e nature now being seen with the opportunities arising has also seen younger players attracted to what is a fast paced, skills sport