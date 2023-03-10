Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Mar, 2023

Sports

GPTA End of 2022 Season

By Stephen Ignacio
10th March 2023

The Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association saw a long 2022 season come to an end with the GPTA Trusted Novus Bank 2022 Ranking season with the Master Final held over February.
Sixteen players in each division battled it out to become the 2022.
First Division saw Dylan Casciaro overtake Jeremy Poggio as Rank No.1 after defeating him in the final.
Second Division No.1 Rank player Kaelan Perez kept his place at the top despite facing defeat in the final vs 3rd Ranked Frank Warwick.
In the Veterans (50+) Division Jerry Aguilera and Alex Curras share the Rank No. 1 even after facing defeat in the final. Previous Ranked No.1 Albert Sheriff missed the Master Final due to injury.

