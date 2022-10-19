GPTA Fourth Open for November
The GPTA Trusted Novus Bank 4th Padel Open Registration will be taking place in November. This will also be the last chance for players to qualify for the GPTA TNB Masters Final. The initial schedule has allocated for Preliminary games to take place be-tween the 17 and 18 November depending on number of registered teams....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here