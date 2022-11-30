GPTA held its Fourth Padel Ranking Open

The Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association held its fourth padel open during the past weeks. Competitions for the womens divisions started the close to two weeks of competition. The men’s first and second division tournament taking place last week with the finals on Friday.

Although competing against a full winter schedule of sports and the fact this year’s football world cup is being played during the main part of the winter season attracting many to the screens to watch, the competitions still saw high numbers turn out, and a relatively good crowd watching as the competition went on.

Friday saw the following finals played (full results will be provided in later edition)

Padel Tennis - GPTA TNB 4th Ranked Finals Day

1st Division Final

CT1 TNB

D.Casicaro/J.Poggio vs S.Cumbo/L.Borell

1st Division Plate Final

CT3

M.Gomez/A.Colton vs A.Curras/I.Uman

2nd Division Final CT1 TNB

K.Perez/M.Gomez vs L.Grauer/M.Langer

2nd Division Plate Final

CT2 Umee

J.Buttegieg/S.Oliva vs G.Jones/J.Milnthorpe

images correspond to the semi-finals day on Thursday