GPTA Padel Open Finalists decided after semi-finals on Thursday

Today Friday will see the finals of the GPTA Padel Open at the Bayside Sports Complex Padel courts.

In the first division plate final the pairing of Cumbo and Olivero will take on Sheriff and Aguilera. The latter pairing knocked out Lopez and Cruz in yesterday’s semi finals.

In the second Division Plate final Caetano and Ochello play against Uman and Langer. The latter pairing beat Gomez and Linares, whilst Caetano and Ochello beat Elul and Borge in the semi finals.

The Main finals will see Perez and Fernandez face Tenero and Mari in the second division final with Sayers and Casciaro pairing and Warwick and Bosio knocked out in the semi-finals yesterday.

The first division finals will see Taylor and Valverde, who knocked out Federico and Perez in the semi finals face Casciaro and Poggio who beat Bado and Perez yesterday.

FINALS DAY

1st Div Plate @ 17:30 S.Cumbo/Y.Olivero vs A.Sheriff/J.Aguilera (Court 2)

2nd Div Plate @ 18:00 D.Caetano/D.Ochello vs I.Uman/M.Langer (Court 3)

2nd Div Main @ 18:00 K.Perez/D.Fernandez vs D.Tenero/J.Mari (Court TNB 1)

1st Div Main @ 19:30 J.Taylor/J.Valverde vs D.Casciaro/J.Poggio (Court TNB 1)