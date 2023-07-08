Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 8th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GPTA second ranked tournament finals

By Stephen Ignacio
8th July 2023

The Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association (GPTA) held its GPTA Trusted Novus Bank 2nd Ranked Open Tournament finals this past week with the main finals on Tuesday July 4 with some exciting encounters on the courts. Although the men’s first division was decided on a forfeit, the same happening with the Women’s plate final, the tournaments...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Airport closure and late arrival led to flight cancellation

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

UK/Spain News

PSOE reaffirms treaty pledge in electoral manifesto, as Vox adopts hard line

Fri 7th Jul, 2023

Local News

Mural tribute for Melon Diesel

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

Two men jailed for ‘horrific’ Boxing Day robbery

Fri 7th Jul, 2023

Local News

With OS35 out of the sea, final cleaning before trip to scrapyard

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Island Games return after four years

8th July 2023

Sports
RC44 Team Peninsula Racing finish second in the 44 Cup in Sweden

7th July 2023

Sports
GDA Under 12 National Championship: Leon Del Agua Finishes Season with Style

7th July 2023

Sports
Gibraltar youth darts beats Sweden 9-1

7th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023