Thu 22nd Dec, 2022

GPTA stretches its successes abroad

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd December 2022

The Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association this week congratulationed four of its members for winning the R2 Pádel FitClub Master Final 2022 in their respective divisions.
Yari Olivero and Stefan Cumbo were winners of the 3rd Division Master Final while Frank Warwick and Tyrone Olivero were winners of the 5th Division Master Final.
“All four players have been all year round competing in the R2 Padel FitClub padel circuit, the most promising club tournament in Campamento,” wrote officials.
At the same time GPTA President, General Secretary and a Committee Member attended the WPT Masters Final held in Barcelona by invitation from World Padel Tour Organization.
The GPTA President presented WPT International Manager Mr. Jose Luis Lopez Martinez with a memento representing The Rock of Gibraltar as a token of appreciation.
A meeting was held to discuss padel development within Gibraltar and the possibility of partnering up with WPT to hold feeder tournaments on the Rock in the future.
The GPTA thanked WPT and especially Mr. Jose Luis Lopez Martinez for their hospitality.

