Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GRA issue guidance on privacy when using video conferencing

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2020

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA) as the Information Commissioner published on Thursday a Guidance Note which provides information to individuals on how to protect their personal data and privacy when using Video Conferencing Applications (VCAs). As well as guidance for organisations on data protection compliance when using VCAs.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, technology is helping us all stay connected. However, the increased use of VCAs introduces risks to privacy and to the protection of personal data,” said a statement from the GRA.

“It is important that individual users are aware of and fully understand the data protection and privacy risks that exist when VCAs are used, as well as the steps they can take to protect their privacy.”

“Organisations that implement the use of VCAs into their operational arrangements should be aware of the risks to personal data and privacy and ensure that they adopt appropriate measures to protect individuals and their personal data,” it added.

The Guidance Note is available to download from the data protection section of the GRA’s website https://www.gra.gi/data-protection/general-data-protectionregulation. For further information, you can contact the Information Commissioner’s office on +350 200 74636 or email: privacy@gra.gi.

Most Read

Local News

Passengers make it to Gib after four failed attempts and two stops in Faro

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

New helicopter route links Rock to Malaga airport

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Local News

CM to announce new Covid-19 restrictions as active cases continue to rise

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Local News

Both Worlds and Ocean Village file applications at Town Planning

Wed 21st Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment bid farewell to personnel

22nd October 2020

Local News
Four new positive cases in schools, with 78 in isolation

22nd October 2020

Local News
Gibraltar to host the 4th stage of the Women’s FIDE Grand Prix Series 2019/20

22nd October 2020

Local News
Passengers make it to Gib after four failed attempts and two stops in Faro

21st October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020