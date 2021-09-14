Grammarians and Eagles to play CD Malaga in tournament
Both Grammarians HC and Eagles HC will be in action this weekend in Malaga. The two Gibraltar hockey first division clubs are among the invited teams for CD Malaga 91’s 30th Anniversary tournament which is to be played between 18th and 19th September according to schedules published. Both teams will face Spanish opponents in CD...
