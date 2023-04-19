Grammarians and Europa Women also find out their opponents

Both Europa Women’s hockey and Grammarians will be joining Eagles in May as they bid to progress through the European rankings.

Eagles who will be hosting the Eurohockey Club Challenge III will be looking to repeat last seasons success and climb to a higher group.

Grammarians, who benefit from Eagles success last season, will be playing in the Eurohockey Challenge I men’s tournament in Croatia. They will be facing Polisportive Ferrini Cagliari, HK Lipovci and AD Lousada.

Europa, the only Gibraltar female side represented at Eurohockey competition level will be playing closer to home this summer with their Challenge III tournament hosted in Portugal. They will face SLF Mesaicos from Sweden and Lisbon Casuals one of two Portuguese sides playing in the tournament