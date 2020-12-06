Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 6th Dec, 2020

Grammarians champions of 9-a-side hockey tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
6th December 2020

Grammarians 2-2 Eagles Black Grammarians win shootout Grammarians needed a final shootout to claim the first 9-a-side tournament of 2020, in a match where their opponents Eagles Black had not really turned up until the second half. The rescheduled 9-a-side men’s final was played in a bitterly cold Sunday morning between two of hockey’s bitter...

