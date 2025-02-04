Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Grammarians claim early cup title success

By Stephen Ignacio
4th February 2025

It was a second win for Grammarians that set them up for an early attempt to grab the men’s first division cup after just three matches.
Going down to two early “soft goals”, the first within the first four minutes, with Eagles making a comeback to level five minutes after they conceded the first, but then letting Grammarians through to lead in the twentieth minute.
Eagles once again came back to level the score. However, their celebrations were cut short with Grammarians going into the lead once again and then running away with their second win to make it 4-2. This setting up the scene for a third encounter this weekend.
Grammarians were to complete a straight three wins from three matches to take the First Division Cup early into the season. With two matches still to be played Grammarians secured a third victory. German defender Dormen converting twice to secure a 2-1 victory. Grammarians making no mistake this season to secure the victory and leave nothing to the imagination. Eight goals and conceding four throughout the three matches enough of a demonstration of their newly found hunger for success.
Eagles, also in a transition, seeing their young guns now having to look ahead towards their league campaign where they will feel as if they are coming in on the backfoot. Many a lessons to be learnt from the three matches as Eagles grapple to find that extra edge which has given them recent successes.

(as published on Wednesday 29th January 2025)

