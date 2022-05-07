Grammarians clinch hockey league title with two matches to spare
A tight encounter between Grammarians and Eagles concluded with a late penalty which delivered the first division league title to Grammarians HC. A late penalty on Mark Casciaro, converted by Karl Rammage secured a 1-0 victory and the league champions title for Grammarians after three consecutive victories from the five matches which were scheduled to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here