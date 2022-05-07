Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 7th May, 2022

Grammarians drop out of Eurohockey competition

By Stephen Ignacio
7th May 2022

Grammarians HC who were scheduled to travel to Turkey this summer for Eurohockey Challenge III tournament will be dropping out from the competition it was confirmed this Saturday by team officials. The team, officials explained, have encountered problems trying to have a complete squad to travel to Turkey with several of their younger players involved...

