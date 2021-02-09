Grammarians enter seventieth anniversary looking to continue their success rate
Grammarians Hockey Club enter 2021 knowing that this will be their seventieth year in existence. The club, which recently provided Gibraltar’s domestic league clubs with the opportunity to compete in a higher tier of Euro Hockey competitions after qualifying from the the Challenge II will be themselves hope to repeat the promotion feat once again....
