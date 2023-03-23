Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Grammarians grab win against Eagles in two-club-first division

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd March 2023

This past Saturday saw Grammarians and Eagles once again come face to face in the men’s first division.
Although not the classic encounter which have been seen in the past, the small margins between the two sides this season once again saw a narrow margin deciding the game.
A tense encounter in which both Grammarians seemed to be the dominant of the two through the better parts of the match saw Grammarians take the lead before Eagles struck back in the third quarter..
However, Grammarians made no mistake when given the opportunity to take the lead once again as they claimed victory in what was the second match from five to be played.
With Eagles seeing two of their players receive Green Cards in the fourth quarter, Shane Rammage grabbed the winner after seeing a shot blocked. The ball falling nicely for him to tap in the winner.
The fourth quarter having seen play opened up as both teams allowed open spaces which saw counters at both ends.
The recent decline in the men’s game saw a reduced number of spectators watching as interest towards the so-called big games such as Eagles v Grammarians now seems to be fading away. With the men’s first division only having two teams it is only the rivalry between the two sides which has maintained the momentum, this contrast to the women’s division which has seen numbers grow watching their matches.
In other big encounters this weekend Europa Ladies Hockey claimed an important victory as they walked away with a 4-1 victory against closest rivals Bavaria Hawks.
Once again, whilst the scoreline provided Europa with a flattering booster, the match saw some exciting play at both ends of the field. Spectators once again praising the performances of both sides as womens hockey continues to attract attention with its growth and exciting matches.
Bavaria Hawks has the previous week grabbed a 5-0 victory against Titans, whilst Europa had put six past Eagles as both Europa and Bavaria stamp their authority on the league.
Eagles were to face Titans this weekend. A 3-0 victory providing a boost as they look towards making their own mark on the league.

