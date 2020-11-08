Grammarians grab win against Eagles Orange
The first of the Grammarians versus Eagles encounters of the season did not disappoint with the maroons grabbing the first of the bragging rights this season. Although this was a 9-a-side competition which brought together Grammarians against a split Eagles team, the latter having provided two teams for this competition, the expected rivalry these clashes...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here