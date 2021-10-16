Grammarians HC beat newcomers Titans
Grammarians controlled possession from the start with controlled play building slowly into Titans D. It was not long before Grammarians scored their first. Christian Zammit collecting inside the D after an initial shit had been blocked to strike over youngster Jessie. The young keeper getting a glove to the call but unable to push it...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here