Wed 13th Mar, 2024

Grammarians leave doors open for final push

By Stephen Ignacio
13th March 2024

Grammarians made a comeback to leave the doors open for a final challenge for the Hockey First division title. Grammarians who entered this weekends match against Eagles knowing that their chances of claiming the title had been reduced after their defeat at the hands of Titans, struck a blow to Eagles hopes of lifting the trophy this past weekend. Grammarians were to put three goals past Eagles without response leaving the three final matches as the deciders.
With both Grammarians and Eagles expected to come away with the points in their respective matches against Titans, unless another upset takes place, the final match of the first division could decide the title winner. Grammarians and Eagles coming face to face in the final weekend.
The weekend of hockey was marred by rain that saw all of Saturday’s matches cancelled.
On Sunday the only other match played was a development match between Bavaria Reserves and Titans. Bavaria coming away with a 3-1 victory.

