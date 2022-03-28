Grammarians overturn deficit to claim cup with a 4-0 win (incl. full image gallery)
Grammarians required at least a three-goal victory against Eagles to be able to claim the Gibraltar Hockey First Division Cup. What seemed like a near impossible task on paper after having first drawn 3-3 against Eagles and then lost 3-1 in the second of three ties, was to become a Sunday of celebrations as Grammarians...
