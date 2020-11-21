Grammarians through to 9-a-side hockey finals
Grammarians 3-1 Collegians Vets Goal Scorers: G. Benatar, S. Ramagge, J. Caetano and A.Perez. Grammarians Grammarians secured a place in the first 9-a-side competition hockey finals after beating Collegians Veterans 3-1 this Saturday morning. An early 1045am start saw Grammarians secure a place in the finals in the first half. Grammarians opened the score early...
