Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Grammarians win their first game in Eurohockey Club Challenge II

archive image of Grammarians

By Stephen Ignacio
21st May 2026

Gibraltar's campaign in the EuroHockey Club Challenge II men's competition, where both Grammarians and Eagles are competing, has started on a positive note.

Grammarians, first out this Thursday morning, recorded a 3-2 victory over HC Siauliai.

The match saw HC Siauliai take an early lead through a 14th-minute goal by Aikenas. This was followed by a penalty stroke from Ridlauskas in the 19th minute to make it 2-0.

Grammarians made a comeback in the 29th minute, with Caetano scoring from a penalty stroke.

In the 55th minute, Caetano struck again to level the score at 2-2 before Balban scored the winner from a penalty corner just a minute later.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Standby system for jurors after conflicts force five trial adjournments 

Wed 20th May, 2026

Local News

Bathing Pavilion to open on May 30 after storm damage repairs

Wed 20th May, 2026

Local News

Tributes in Gibraltar and Campo as Tito Benady passes away 

Tue 19th May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar to avoid top-tier European sides under UEFA competition overhaul

21st May 2026

Sports
Youth Hill Climb sees emerging talents pushing hard at the top

21st May 2026

Sports
Campion7s kicked off busy summer as they prepare for Rugby Europe debut

21st May 2026

Sports
Under 14 girls strike first in Semi-Finals

20th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026