Grammarians win their first game in Eurohockey Club Challenge II

Gibraltar's campaign in the EuroHockey Club Challenge II men's competition, where both Grammarians and Eagles are competing, has started on a positive note.

Grammarians, first out this Thursday morning, recorded a 3-2 victory over HC Siauliai.

The match saw HC Siauliai take an early lead through a 14th-minute goal by Aikenas. This was followed by a penalty stroke from Ridlauskas in the 19th minute to make it 2-0.

Grammarians made a comeback in the 29th minute, with Caetano scoring from a penalty stroke.

In the 55th minute, Caetano struck again to level the score at 2-2 before Balban scored the winner from a penalty corner just a minute later.