Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Youth Hill Climb sees emerging talents pushing hard at the top

By Stephen Ignacio
21st May 2026

Probably the toughest and most daunting of the Youth Road Running campaign races, Monday’s Hill Climb saw some close battles between emerging teenage talents.
The race, which started close to Lathbury Sports Complex, saw runners climb Queen’s Lookout, where Queen Elizabeth II once stood overlooking Gibraltar.
A steep incline that has challenged many senior runners, the 2026 Youth Hill Climb saw Alex Gordon lead the way, closely followed by Olivia Roberts Patterson.
The finish order was male, female, male, female, with Alex taking first place, Olivia second, followed by Devon Mumford and Sophie Roberts Patterson in fourth. Twenty-one seconds separated first and fourth, highlighting the competitive nature of races at this level. Notably, the two male youth runners were 15 years of age, with the Roberts Patterson sisters two years younger at just 13.
Seventeen runners aged 8 to 15 finished in under five minutes, with a total of fifty young runners taking up the challenge.
Most notable was the fact that among the seventeen sub-five-minute finishers were three eight-year-olds, two of them female runners, with a nine-year-old among the top twelve.
Ten-year-old Ollie Rudden finished among the top ten and was within thirty seconds of winner Alex Gordon, five years his senior.

HILL CLIMB 2026
AGE GENDER NAME Number Time
8 M RAYANE AIT LACHEN MATTO 294 4.48 1
8 M LUCAS GORDON 014 5.04 2
8 M OLIVER FRANCIS 304 5.06 3
8 M MIKKEL BERING 382 5.53 4
8 M SOLOMON BRENIG 388 6.13 5

8 F ELIZA O'SHAUGHNESSY 392 4.50 1
8 F ANNA GAREZE 255 4.58 2
8 F ELLA O'CONNELL 299 7.51 3

9 F MARIYAH SHERIFF 210 5.50 1
9 F SCARLET GRACE BRIGHT 359 6.30 2
9 F FORTUNE KOMAKECH 192 6.36 3
9 F AMELIA LANE 289 7.10 4

9 M NOAH JEFFRIES MOR 505 4.47 1
9 M NOAH TRINIDAD 457 5.01 2
9 M ETHAN MARTINEZ 396 6.17 3

10 M OLLIE RUDDEN 331 4.22 1
10 M DANIEL TIBOT 414 4.42 2
10 M DAVID BRENIG 397 5.39 3
10 M ALFIE VICTORY 473 6.16 4

10 F LAUREN DAVIS 450 5.48 1
10 F ZARA LALLY 281 7.30 2
10 F APOLLINE MAMOU 337 8.19 3

11 F ELLA ORFILA 267 5.21 1
11 F LAUREN LALLY 074 5.25 2
11 F PERLA BARKER 502 6.09 3
11 F SIENNA MAE HARPER 270 6.20 4

11 M FRANCESCO BAGLIETTO 215 4.47 1
11 M GEORGE FERNANDEZ 499 5.01 2
11 M ALEKSANDER GALIA 211 5.09 3
11 M ELI BRENIG 402 5.15 4
11 M LUCA TRINIDAD 452 5.37 5

12 M JACOB COOK 500 4.19 1
12 M BEN ROBERTS PATTERSON 422 4.40 2
12 M MICHAEL BYRNE 467 5.59 3

12 F ALBA HERNANDEZ 423 5.23 1
12 F MARTHA O'SHAUGHNESSY 442 5.47 2
12 F KAITLYN BRIGHT 360 7.10 3

13 F OLIVA ROBERTS PATTERSON 424 4.01 1
13 F SOPHIE ROBERTS PATTERSON425 4.10 2
13 F ARIANNE PERALES 269 5.38 3

13 M MARKO DIAMANTOPULOUS 435 4.16 1
13 M BEN GORDON 310 4.17 2
13 M CALLUM BROWN 266 5.07 3

14 M JACK BIRELL 501 4.24 1
14 M OLIVER ROBERTS 363 5.15 2
14 M JYLES SHERIFF 444 6.51 3

14 F CYSSI BRAVO 434 4.59 1

15 M ALEX GORDON 311 3.49 1
15 M DEVON MUMFORD 504 4.05 2
15 M JAKE CROME 503 6.09 3

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Standby system for jurors after conflicts force five trial adjournments 

Wed 20th May, 2026

Local News

Bathing Pavilion to open on May 30 after storm damage repairs

Wed 20th May, 2026

Local News

Tributes in Gibraltar and Campo as Tito Benady passes away 

Tue 19th May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Campion7s kicked off busy summer as they prepare for Rugby Europe debut

21st May 2026

Sports
Under 14 girls strike first in Semi-Finals

20th May 2026

Sports
Pavón takes over as head coach at Lincoln Red Imps

20th May 2026

Sports
Tarika takes Nationals Darts title

20th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026