Campion7s kicked off busy summer as they prepare for Rugby Europe debut

Campion7s, kicked off a busy summer campaign at the Lit Oxford 7s tournament following their first National 7s training camp under new coach James McCaig, who helped prepare the squad ahead of the competition.

It was an early start on Saturday morning as the boys opened their tournament against the host side, Oxford Quins. In a tightly contested game that swung both ways, Campion7s edged the win 21-19.

Next up were BigBulls 7s, where the lads produced a strong all-round performance that was reflected on the scoreboard, running out 21-12 winners.

The final pool game saw Campion7s face a very strong Glosvegas 7s side. It was a tale of two halves, with Campion7s trailing 31-0 at the break. However, a much-improved second-half display saw the boys concede just one further try, eventually losing 36-0.

Finishing second in the group set up a quarter-final clash against Group A winners Frosty7s, one of the most established teams on the circuit. Campion7s produced some of their best rugby of the tournament to claim a superb 21-19 victory and book their place in the Cup Final.

Awaiting them in the final were Glosvegas 7s once again, with Campion7s eventually finishing runners-up after a 31-7 defeat.

"There were plenty of positives to take from Oxford and hopefully this marks the start of a big summer for the squad. Next up is Oddballs Nottingham, followed by the major milestone of the Rugby Europe Conference competition in Kosovo, where the boys will make their first official appearance since Gibraltar’s inclusion in Rugby Europe."

The summer campaign will conclude on home soil at the Gibraltar 7s tournament at Europa Stadium.