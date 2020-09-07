Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Grande-Marlaska vows no respite for Campo traffickers after officers injured

Spain’s Minister for the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, in the Campo on Monday.

By Chronicle Staff
7th September 2020

Spain’s Minister for the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, vowed on Monday to step up operations against organised drug trafficking gangs operating across the Strait of Gibraltar.

He was speaking after two Spanish police officers were injured in Algeciras over the weekend, one of them seriously, when their car was rammed by a vehicle carrying 16 bales of drugs.

And in a separate ramming incident in Estepona, two Guardia Civil officers were injured as they tried to stop a vehicle engaged in drug-smuggling.

“Incidents like the ones at the weekend show how desperate these organisations have become, which results in violent actions against officers,” he told reporters in Algeciras.

The incident in Algeciras happened in the area of Punta Carnero in the early hours of Saturday as police officers responded to information about a smuggling operation.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the investigation, including the driver of the vehicle.

In Estepona, four armed men were arrested and 500 kilograms of cannabis resin seized, alongside loaded firearms.

Spain has for months been cracking down hard on gangs operating in this region, displacing some of that activity further up the Spanish coastline.

But as criminal organisations find less space to manoeuvre, so their reaction to law enforcement operations becomes increasingly unpredictable and often aggressive.

Since 2018, Spanish law enforcement agencies have made 9,800 arrests as part of the clampdown in the Campo.

Mr Grande-Marlaska said the police net would now be widened into the Costa del Sol, with the Spanish Government planning a 48m euros investment in resources and personnel.

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gib Brexit deal possible even without UK/EU agreement, CM says

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Spain passes 500,000 coronavirus cases in Western European first

7th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain appoints new Foreign Ministry official for Campo

7th September 2020

UK/Spain News
Young adults blamed for rise in UK cases as Hancock plans 24-hour Covid ‘pass’

7th September 2020

UK/Spain News
England to launch regional quarantine-free travel corridors

7th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020