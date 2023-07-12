Grande-Marlaska warns ‘dialogue would cease’ with change of government in Madrid
Spain’s Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, said a change of government in Madrid later this month would end the dialogue that has underpinned efforts to reach a UK/EU treaty for the Rock’s future and ensured relative normality at the border despite Brexit. Mr Grande-Marlaska, a Socialist, was speaking to Campo online media outlet Area...
