Wed 12th Jul, 2023

UK/Spain News

Grande-Marlaska warns ‘dialogue would cease’ with change of government in Madrid

Crossborder workers heading into Gibraltar. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
12th July 2023

Spain’s Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, said a change of government in Madrid later this month would end the dialogue that has underpinned efforts to reach a UK/EU treaty for the Rock’s future and ensured relative normality at the border despite Brexit. Mr Grande-Marlaska, a Socialist, was speaking to Campo online media outlet Area...

