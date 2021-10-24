Grazalema hostel ‘Fonda Dorada’ frequently used by Gibraltarian travellers as early as the 1920s
Former Governor of Gibraltar Sir Alexander Godley and author and politician Dorothy Ellicott were holiday makers and frequent visitors to the ‘Fonda Dorada’, a small hostel in Grazalema, now the subject of a book in Spanish featuring the many visitors who stayed at the hostel from 1920 to 1941. Many of these early holiday makers...
