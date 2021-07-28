Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Great Britain secure remarkable gymnastics bronze medal in Tokyo

Great Britain's Alice Kinsella, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Amelie Morgan celebrate with their bronze medals after the Women's Team Final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the fourth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Picture date: Tuesday July 27, 2021.

By Press Association
28th July 2021

By Mark Staniforth, PA Olympics Correspondent
Great Britain claimed a first women’s team gymnastics medal since 1928 as they delivered an extraordinary bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

The team of Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan and 16-year-old twins Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova impressed throughout and moved above Italy in the final rotation.

The Britons totalled 164.096, with the Russian Olympic Committee taking gold and the US team settling for silver for the first time since 2008.

Simone Biles’ bid to claim her first Olympic gold medal of the Tokyo Games suffered a major setback as she was forced to withdraw after one rotation.

Biles misjudged her opening vault, scoring 13.766, the lowest of the first rotation, before leaving the floor briefly with the US team trainer.

Although the 24-year-old returned, she put on her tracksuit and did not compete again as the Americans finished second.

Most Read

Local News

No issues with Hassan’s Centenary Terraces, Govt says

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Director of Public Health to leave role this week

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar quietly welcomes back cruise passengers, hosting ship on exclusive VIP itinerary

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Retired RGP dog finds drugs

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Local News

Toc H developer celebrates history with eye on future

Tue 27th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Government urged to overhaul sport concussion protocols

28th July 2021

Sports
Players’ chief aware new concussion study findings ‘will scare certain players’

28th July 2021

Sports
Head injuries campaigner Dawn Astle given hope by report on concussion in sport

28th July 2021

Sports
Surprise quadruple sculls silver boosts Britain after men’s four disappointment

28th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021