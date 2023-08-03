Great day at the XXV Beck’s Gibraltar Regatta
With a participation of 25 boats in four classes: ORC, Club, Reducida, and the Victory class, and a southerly wind blowing between 6 and 12 knots, the race committee set up a windward-leeward course of 4.8 nautical miles for the first race and 3.22 nautical miles for the second one in the northern part of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here