Fri 13th Jan, 2023

'Great Faith' arrives with modular homes for elderly residents

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
13th January 2023

The Chinese cargo ship 'Great Faith' arrived in Gibraltar on Thursday carrying over 200 containers with furnished modular units ready to be slotted into the residential care home in the Rooke site. Berthed at Gibdock, Great Faith waited on Thursday to be unloaded so that the final phase of construction can begin for a project...

