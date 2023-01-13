'Great Faith' arrives with modular homes for elderly residents
The Chinese cargo ship 'Great Faith' arrived in Gibraltar on Thursday carrying over 200 containers with furnished modular units ready to be slotted into the residential care home in the Rooke site. Berthed at Gibdock, Great Faith waited on Thursday to be unloaded so that the final phase of construction can begin for a project...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here