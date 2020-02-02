‘Great quality’ seen in cycling qualifiers

On the road cycling front, the first qualifying TT for qualification for the Guernsey Island Games took place on the 26th January. Cyclists will have 8 attempts at qualifying throughout 2020.

Two women and seven men took part in the first qualifier with some great times being posted.

Elaine Pratts and Nicola Valarino both went under the hour with Nicola posting a great 54.01 minutes for the course.

Steven Fa, Juanma Carrasco, Jesus Contreras, John Guzman, Mark Lett, Dylan Pratts and Derek Barabara all completed the course with Derek posting the fastest time of 46.49 minutes.

‘There are still a number of cyclists who have yet to attempt the course. There is a great quality in the field and no doubt that sparks will fly’ said a GCA official.

The Association is hopeful of announcing local races for road and mountain bikes in the not too distant future.